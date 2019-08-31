Acknowledgement

MARSHALL,

Lawrence (Laurie):

no Ngati Rangi, Tuwharetoa, me Te Wainui-a-Rua

The whanau of the late Lawrence (Laurie) Marshall of Palmerston North who passed peacefully on 10 August, 2019 would like to sincerely thank all those who provided support and aroha following the passing of our beautiful Father and Koro. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many who provided love and support during this sad time. We are truly grateful. A special thank you to John Lynch, Fr. Joe, Fr Phil, and Parishioners of Our Lady of Lourdes; Mary and Owen Topia, Tiratahi Taipana of St Michael's Church Marae; Wh.Paula Gow and the Ringawera team; Wh. Huatahi Nuku, Wh. Denise Marshall, Wh. Amiria Arapere our kaikaranga; Manu Kawana and Chris Whaiapu on the paepae; Dr Stephan Lombard; and staff of Summerset thank you all so very much. To those who helped in any way, every contribution made our loss and grief more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Kia kore e mutu te mihi ki a koutou katoa.





