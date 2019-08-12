MARSHALL, Lawrence

Te Puhi o te Rangi (Laurie):

90 years old, of Ngãti Rangi, Tüwharetoa, and Te Wainui-ã-Rua. On 10 August 2019, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving whãnau and in the wonderful care of staff of Summerset on Summerhill. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne Marshall, wonderful dad and father-in-law of Debi and Anthony Lobb, David and Debbie Marshall, and Reece Marshall, cherished Koro of his grandchildren Carrie, Neitana and Stephanie, Marama, Pita and Shiloh, Waipora Tia Tia, Rãwiri and Amy, Panera, Ngaiwa and Te Aniwa, Rakaia, and his six great-grandchildren. Sadly missed also by his surviving sister Molly and brother-in-law Maadi, all his in-laws of the Pouri-Lane whãnau, nieces and nephews, extended whãnau and friends. Laurie was a man of integrity and dedicated to his family. Laurie will be at St Michael's Church Marae, 70 Ellesmere Cres, Highbury, Palmerston North from Sunday, 11 August until 9.00am Tuesday, 13 August 2019. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes, Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, at 11.00am on Tuesday 13 August, followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Moe mai Koro.





