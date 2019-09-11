CREAMER,
Lawrence Kenneth:
JP Fellow Royal Society New Zealand, Distinguished Research Fellow.
23rd October 1937 -
7th September 2019.
Dearly beloved husband of Doreen. Creative and humble, a role model for the generations: Elizabeth and Dave; Mike, Hannah, James, Nicola; Gowan and Di, Dean, Lenny, Rosie; Gerard and Susan, Oliver, Ella, Tom and Sam. Messages and tributes to 'the Creamer family' may be placed online in Lawrie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie 6241.
From his office door:
"and i have a summer home in reality"
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 11, 2019