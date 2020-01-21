WOLFSBAUER,
Laurence Edward (Laurie):
Passed away after a short illness on Sunday 19th January 2020, aged 81. Loved husband of the late Bev, father of Shona, Mark (Australia), David (USA). Loved Grandfather (Sir) of 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Wolfsbauer family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Laurie will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 27th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 21, 2020