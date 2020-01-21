Laurence WOLFSBAUER

Guest Book
  • "So sad to hear about Sir... My love and thought's are with..."
    - Leanne Lucas
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

WOLFSBAUER,
Laurence Edward (Laurie):
Passed away after a short illness on Sunday 19th January 2020, aged 81. Loved husband of the late Bev, father of Shona, Mark (Australia), David (USA). Loved Grandfather (Sir) of 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Wolfsbauer family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Laurie will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 27th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.