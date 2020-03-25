McCORMACK, Laurel:
Peacefully, with family by her side, on 20 March 2020. A much-loved Mum, Nan, great-Nan, sister and aunt. Grateful thanks to the staff at Julia Wallace for their care of Laurel. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 370, Palmerston North. Communications to the McCormack family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In accordance with Laurel's wishes, a private family service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 25, 2020