WILTON,

Laura Annie (née Robb):

Of Woodville, on Saturday 21 December, 2019 at Waireka Care Home, Pahiatua, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom Wilton. Much loved and cherished Mum of Colin and Janice, Lorna, Edith and Warwick Ladd, Ken and Sharleen, and Laurie and Shelly. Treasured Grandma of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation to the Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated, or may be left at the service. Messages to the Wilton Family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Laura's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ross Street, Woodville on Friday 27 December, 2019 at 1pm. Followed by interment with Tom at the Mangatainoka Cemetery, Pahiatua.

Monarch Funeral Home Ltd Pahiatua (06 3766662)



