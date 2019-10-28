Larry WALKER

Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

WALKER, Larry:
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, 23 October, 2019. Dearly loved son of Maudie and Ray (deceased), brother and brother-in-law of Mark and Tracy, Marion, father (Pa) and father-in-law of Mel and JP, Stefan and Clare, Bevan (deceased), uncle of Amy and Hannah and treasured Poppa of Cody, Hugo, Nikau and Felix.
He will be forever in our hearts and missed always.
A celebration of Larry's life will take place on Friday 1 November 2019 at 2.00pm, Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Any communications to the Walker family may be sent to 25 Aberdeen Avenue, Tekaro, Palmerston North 4412.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 28, 2019
