JOE, Kum Gee:
Of Palmerston North. On Tuesday, October 29, 2019. (Peacefully) at Brightwater Centre surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Jor Chew Joe, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wei and Brian, Jane and Willie, Angela and Jonathan, Gerald and Margaret, June and the late Geoff, Audrey and Michael, Peter and Lisa, much loved Porpor/Mama of her 26 grandchildren and TaiTai of her 26 great-grandchildren.
"She will be sadly missed
by us all"
Messages to the Joe Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441 or may be left at www.robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals A service to Celebrate Kum Gee Joe's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main St, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019