MATTHEW, Kristy Elizabeth:
Unexpectedly at home on Friday 23rd August 2019, aged 39 years. Much loved daughter of Judy and Cory. Precious sister and sister-in-law of Sarah and Chris, and Joanna and Suzy. Valued niece of Mark, Elizabeth, Rodney. Kristy, you are the best of us. You were always there for each of us. You enriched the lives of everyone who was fortunate enough to know and love you. The care you showed for others, through the hurdles of battling chronic fatigue, was admirable. Friends are invited to attend a service for Kristy at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 11am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 27, 2019