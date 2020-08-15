PRATT, Kevin Alec:
Passed away after a strong battle at Arohanui Hospice on Wednesday 12 August 2020, aged 67. Loved husband of Margaret. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Shane and Debbie; Rosy and Tom; Desiree and Will; and Andrea and David, and a loved grandad to all his grandchildren. A loved brother, uncle and friend. A service for Kevin will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 18 August 2020 at 11.30am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the foyer or posted to PO Box 5349, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the Pratt family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. Kevin was loved and impacted the lives of many.
"The tote has closed".
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 15, 2020