  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Diane O'Callaghan
  • "I was saddened to read of Kevin's passing. I will always be..."
  • "YOU WILL BE MISSED MY ELDEST BROTHER SORRY I CAN'T BE..."
  • "Margie and family . Our deepest condolences to you ,it was..."
    - Lynne Street
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
PRATT, Kevin Alec:
Passed away after a strong battle at Arohanui Hospice on Wednesday 12 August 2020, aged 67. Loved husband of Margaret. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Shane and Debbie; Rosy and Tom; Desiree and Will; and Andrea and David, and a loved grandad to all his grandchildren. A loved brother, uncle and friend. A service for Kevin will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 18 August 2020 at 11.30am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the foyer or posted to PO Box 5349, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the Pratt family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. Kevin was loved and impacted the lives of many.
"The tote has closed".

Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 15, 2020
