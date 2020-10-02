PAYNE, Kevin John:
Passed away at home suddenly on Tuesday 29 September 2020. Loved husband of Kathryn, much loved father of Jeremy, Gareth and Brett, and adoring Grandad of Georgia. He is also loved by his boys' partners Hannah, Nancy and Stacey. A service for Kevin will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday 6 October, at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North. To view the livestream please email [email protected] Please send message to the Payne family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 2, 2020