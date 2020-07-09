NATUSCH,
Kevin Thomas Cecil:
Passed away peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on Tuesday 7th July 2020, aged 65 years, surround by family. Loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Louise, Corey and Marcelle, Renee, Carl and Hayley, and Alisha. Loved grandfather to his many grandchildren. A much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.
You will always be in our hearts and missed by all.
Donations to the Marton Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Kevin will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Monday 13th July 2020 at 1.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 9, 2020