HOLLOWAY, Kevin (Holly):

Of Palmerston North peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday 19th August 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of the late Zoe for 50 years. Much loved father of Fiona. Adored and loved by his extended family and all who knew him. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Blind Foundation or the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Messages to the Holloway family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A Celebration of Kevin's life will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, Palmerston North on Friday 23rd August 2019, at 11am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.





