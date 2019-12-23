HALL, Kevin Richard:

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice, and companion of Jan. Loved father of Warren and Sharon. Cherished grandad of Deirdre, Amanda, Carissa, Richard, Dylan, Breanna and partners. Special great-grandad to his 9 great-grandchildren. A huge thank you to the nursing staff at Dannevirke Community Hospital who cared for Kevin. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at Knox Church, cnr High and Swinburn Streets, Dannevirke, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1.30pm. All messages to "The Hall Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.





