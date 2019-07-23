Kevin ERIKSEN

Death Notice

ERIKSEN, Kevin:
Of Levin, on 21st July 2019, at Arohanui Hospice Palmerston North; aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngarie. Loving father of Judy and Sally, and step father of Craig and Brendon, and their partners. Kevin was a loved grandfather, brother and uncle to all his loving family and will be sadly missed by all. Many thanks to all the staff of Arohanui Hospice for their care of Kevin. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street Levin on Wednesday 24th July at 2pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Published in Manawatu Standard on July 23, 2019
