Kevin DORAN

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to read of Kevin's passing Diane. Thinking of..."
    - Judy Gibb
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel,
167 John F Kennedy Drive
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

DORAN, Kevin John:
Peacefully slipped away on Monday 25th November 2019, at Arohanui Hospice, surrounded by his family. Aged 58 years. Best friend, soulmate and husband of Diane. Treasured brother, uncle and friend to many. A big shout out to everyone that has helped and supported us through this time. A service for Kevin will be held at Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 28th November 2019, at 2.00pm.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.