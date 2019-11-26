DORAN, Kevin John:
Peacefully slipped away on Monday 25th November 2019, at Arohanui Hospice, surrounded by his family. Aged 58 years. Best friend, soulmate and husband of Diane. Treasured brother, uncle and friend to many. A big shout out to everyone that has helped and supported us through this time. A service for Kevin will be held at Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 28th November 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 26, 2019