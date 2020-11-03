Kevin ALLEN

Service Information
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Death Notice

ALLEN, Kevin:
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 28 October 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat (Patricia). Loved and respected stepfather and stepfather-in-law of David and Kim; Cheryl; Kim and Ross; Jason and Sally and loved Grandad of Todd; Elliot and Tyler; Nicole, Natasha and Jessica; James and William. A service for Kevin will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, tomorrow (Wednesday) 4 November 2020 at 1pm followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to Kevin's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 3, 2020
