ALLEN, Kevin:
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 28 October 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat (Patricia). Loved and respected stepfather and stepfather-in-law of David and Kim; Cheryl; Kim and Ross; Jason and Sally and loved Grandad of Todd; Elliot and Tyler; Nicole, Natasha and Jessica; James and William. A service for Kevin will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, tomorrow (Wednesday) 4 November 2020 at 1pm followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to Kevin's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 3, 2020