FUNNELL, Kevan Harford:
Of Feilding. Passed away suddenly at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday 4 May 2020, following an accident, aged 80 years. Dearly beloved husband of Lesley for 47 years. Adored father of Karyn and Brent Garforth (Kimbolton). Precious Grandad/Poppa of Briar, Eli, Tori, and Hunter; treasured Great-Poppa of Willow. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Jan (dec) and Robert, Jo and Peter. A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A special friend to many. Messages to the Funnell family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Rd, Feilding 4702. Due to current restrictions, a private farewell for Kevan will be held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 7, 2020