Kevan FUNNELL

Guest Book
  • "Farewell my Golf Freind may you play those links up in..."
    - Glenn Jaggard
  • "My thoughts are with you during this time. I am so sorry..."
    - Shirley Brougham
  • "Fond memories. Dennis Rodgers Pirinoa street"
Death Notice

FUNNELL, Kevan Harford:
Of Feilding. Passed away suddenly at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday 4 May 2020, following an accident, aged 80 years. Dearly beloved husband of Lesley for 47 years. Adored father of Karyn and Brent Garforth (Kimbolton). Precious Grandad/Poppa of Briar, Eli, Tori, and Hunter; treasured Great-Poppa of Willow. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Jan (dec) and Robert, Jo and Peter. A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A special friend to many. Messages to the Funnell family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Rd, Feilding 4702. Due to current restrictions, a private farewell for Kevan will be held.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.