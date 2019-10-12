McLELLAN, Keryn Ruth:
On October 10, 2019, passed suddenly but peacefully in her sleep, aged 52 years. Loved and loving mother of Oliver, much loved partner and soulmate of Bryce, dearly loved daughter of John and the late Jillian, daughter-in-law of Ralph and Marilyn, loved sister and sister-in-law of Louise and Jeff, Rebecca and Andrew, Hudson and Jenny, and loved aunty of Jessica, Tom; Flynn, George, Guy; Harrison; and a fabulous friend to many.
Will be Sadly Missed
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Keryn McLellan c/- 137 Easterbrook Road, RD1, Kaiapoi 7691. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ or Heart Research Institute NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Keryn's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, October 16, at 2.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 12, 2019