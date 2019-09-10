TRUBSHOE, Kerry:

In loving memory of a very special husband, Kerry Trubshoe.

When god was making husbands as far as I can see,

He made a special soulmate especially for me.

He made a perfect man, compassionate and kind,

With more love and affection than you could ever wish to find.

He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold,

He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold.

He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace,

He was someone I could laugh with till tears ran down my face.

Next time we meet will be at heavens door,

When I see you standing there I won't cry anymore.

I will put my arms around you and kiss your smiling face,

Then the pieces of my broken heart will fall back into place.



Love always Deb,

Forever in my heart



