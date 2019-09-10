TRUBSHOE, Kerry:
In loving memory of a very special husband, Kerry Trubshoe.
When god was making husbands as far as I can see,
He made a special soulmate especially for me.
He made a perfect man, compassionate and kind,
With more love and affection than you could ever wish to find.
He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold,
He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold.
He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace,
He was someone I could laugh with till tears ran down my face.
Next time we meet will be at heavens door,
When I see you standing there I won't cry anymore.
I will put my arms around you and kiss your smiling face,
Then the pieces of my broken heart will fall back into place.
Love always Deb,
Forever in my heart
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 10, 2019