TRUBSHOE, Kerry:

To the first man in my life,

1 year on. It hurts more and more each day that passes since you were taken from us. Life is still going on but it is different - there is something always missing. I think about you every day. Your grandchildren still cry for you, you are never far from our thoughts. The only comfort we take is you are at peace.

Fly high our precious man. We love you to the moon

and back. C xxx