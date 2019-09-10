TRUBSHOE, Kerry:
Not a day passes by Dad that you don't cross my mind,
Not all of you departed when you left this world behind.
In my heart there is a place that only you can hold,
Filled with loving memories more priceless than gold.
I know you still hear me Dad so please know this is true,
That everything I am today is all because of you.
1 year on since you left and things are still not right,
But I sit here proud of you for putting up that fight.
Miss you every day.
Love Bronny Boy.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 10, 2019