JOHANSSON,
Kerry Stanley Kennerley:
Passed away peacefully in Feilding on Saturday, October 17, 2020, aged 81 years. Loved son of the late Stanley and Sylvia Johansson and brother of the late Barry Johansson. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Johansson and loved father of Cherie, Ross, Struan (Richard) and Andrew. According to Kerry's wishes, a private cremation has taken place and an informal Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday 24th October 2020 at the Feilding RSA, 12 Bowen St, Feilding, at 2.30pm. Messages may be sent to Cherie Johansson, 79 Bell St, Whanganui 4500.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 20, 2020