On November 30, 2019, Kerry passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice, Tauranga. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. In keeping with Kerry's wishes, a private farewell has been held. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Waipuna Hospice for their dedication and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Kerry's memory, to Waipuna Hospice; www.waipunahospice.org.nz
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 5, 2019
