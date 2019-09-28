WILTON, Kenneth Mark:

JP (Retired), FCA, ONZM:

On September 17, 2019, peacefully with his family beside him at Lansdowne Park, Masterton. Aged 81. Beloved husband of Diane. Cherished father and father-in-law of Mark and Annabel (Wellington), Tim and Julia (Greytown), Anne and Dan Humphrey (Feilding). Much loved Da of Henry and Oscar; Scarlett and Imogen; Emma, Jack, and Ben. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Heather and Gary Wall (Martinborough), Beverley and Carl Redvers (Masterton), Julie and Ian Bond (Masterton), and the late Josephine. The family would like to thank the staff of Lansdowne Park for their outstanding care. A Memorial Service to honour Ken's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Wednesday, October 16, at 1.30pm. Messages to the family may be sent to 34/100 Titoki Street, Masterton.





