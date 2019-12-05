REED,
Kenneth Joseph (Ken):
Of Bulls. Passed away on Tuesday 26 November 2019, at Wanganui Hospital. In his 91st year. Much loved husband of Dorothy for 69 years. Loved Dad of Wayne and Julia, and Murray and Margaret. Loved Granddad and Great-Granddad of all his grand and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Reed family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A very special thanks to the nurses and carers that looked after Ken. In accordance to Ken's wishes, a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 5, 2019