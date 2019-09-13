KEALL,
Kenneth John (Ken):
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully on Friday 6 September 2019, in his 86th year. Dearly loved husband and friend of Bev. A much loved Dad, Step-Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad and friend. Messages to the Keall family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440, would be very much appreciated. In accordance with Ken's wishes, a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 13, 2019