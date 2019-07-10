GALBRAITH,
Kenneth James (Jim):
On 8 July 2019, unexpectedly at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim. Dearly loved husband of Phyllis and previously the late Paula. Loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Krobi, Sue and Richard Williams, and Grandad of Tom, Emma, Mia; Jack, Zoe and Henry. Loved Step-Dad of Fionna, Sue and Kerry and Grandad of Amy, Laura, David; Samuel, Olivia, Stephen; Chantelle, Brandon, and Aaron and all his great- grandchildren. Messages to 5 The Willows, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Funeral Service for Jim will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, 13 July at 10.30am, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 10, 2019