CRAWFORD,
Kenneth Norman (Ken):
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Palmerston North, on Saturday 1st February 2020. Dearly loved husband of the Late Eileen. Loved father and father-in-law of Alison and Leighton Rudd; Peter and Loraine; and Bruce and Susan. A loved grandad to his 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A service for Ken will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 2.00pm. Please note change of time for Ken's service. Please send messages to Crawford family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020