BRADLEY, Kenneth John:
Passed away peacefully, after a brave battle, on Friday 30 October 2020. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandad. At Ken's request a small private family service has been held. Ken wished his sincere thanks to be passed on to the Palmerston North Hospital Oncology Department, and special thanks to the wonderful nursing staff at Arohanui Hospice and Chiswick Park Care Home. Messages to 34 Pinedale Parade, Milson, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 7, 2020