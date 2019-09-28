Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelvin BRAYSHAW. View Sign Death Notice



Kelvin Valentine:

Unexpectantly but peacefully passed away on Saturday 21st September 2019. Aged 89 years. Finally reunited with his darling Mary. Beloved father of Lorraine (dec), Linda, Jane (dec), Cathy and Pete, and loved father-in-law of Julie. Adored Poppa of Chris, Charlotte, Deeana and Bianca.

A true gentleman who was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by many.

A Rosary for Kelvin will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Road, Levin, on Sunday 29th September 2019 at 7.00pm, with Requiem Mass to be held on Monday 30th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin. Messages C/- 547 Queen Street, Levin 5510.







