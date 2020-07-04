Kelly HART

Guest Book
  • "So sad to hear the passing of Kelly Tasha and the family..."
    - Christne Zander
  • "RIP Kelly. With love and sympathy to Maria Bruce Casey and..."
  • "We met Kelly & her mum (Maria) many years ago at the Mini..."
    - Linda Kortegast
  • "Sending our love and condolences to the family on the sad..."
    - Christine Riddy
  • "Free from pain, FREE to dance. We send our condolences and..."
    - Sandie,Gary,Marcus&Kacie Carlin
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel
167 John F Kennedy Dr
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

HART, Kelly Christine:
At the age of 34, is now at peace after battling years of ill health. Beloved daughter of Maria and Bruce Bycroft. Loved sister of Casey, Shayna, Rhys, and Karla. Also a loved niece, granddaughter and cousin. All messages to the Hart family, 32 Pioneer Highway, Awapuni, Palmerston North 4412. A service for Kelly will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, 7 July 2020, at 2.00pm.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.