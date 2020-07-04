HART, Kelly Christine:
At the age of 34, is now at peace after battling years of ill health. Beloved daughter of Maria and Bruce Bycroft. Loved sister of Casey, Shayna, Rhys, and Karla. Also a loved niece, granddaughter and cousin. All messages to the Hart family, 32 Pioneer Highway, Awapuni, Palmerston North 4412. A service for Kelly will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, 7 July 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 4, 2020