Keith PLIER

Guest Book
  • "Very sad to hear of Keith's passing Nancy, much love to you..."
  • "Our sympathy goes out to you all at this sad loss. No words..."
  • "our hearts are with you all at the sad loss of your Dad,..."
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

PLIER, Keith Graham:
On 3rd March 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and companion of Nancy. Proud and loving father of Ross, and Phillip. Grandfather of Alice, and Megan.
He will be remembered as someone who made this world a brighter and better place.
All messages to the Plier family, C/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service for Keith will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Saturday, 7th March 2020, at 11.00am.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.