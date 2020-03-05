PLIER, Keith Graham:
On 3rd March 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and companion of Nancy. Proud and loving father of Ross, and Phillip. Grandfather of Alice, and Megan.
He will be remembered as someone who made this world a brighter and better place.
All messages to the Plier family, C/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service for Keith will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Saturday, 7th March 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 5, 2020