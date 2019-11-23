Keith COLLIER

Guest Book
  • "Tom was the curator of the domain for many years, He always..."
  • - Richard Howe
Service Information
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063747785
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 p.m.
The Hub
entrance off Allardice Street
View Map
Death Notice

COLLIER,
Keith Ivan Thomas (Tom):
Reg No: 660936 1947-48
Reg No: 206620 1952-53
Passed away peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke, on Friday 22nd November 2019. Aged 93 years. Loved husband of the late Lynette (Lyn); Loved and respected father and father-in-law to Tom and Jill (Waikanae), Lynley and Julian Densham (Dannevirke), and much loved "Grand Tom" and mate of Liam. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke RSA Welfare Fund and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 'The Hub', entrance off Allardice Street, on Monday 25th November, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery, a place where Tom worked for many years.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.