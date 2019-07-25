BENNETT, Keith Arnold:
Of Aokautere. On Wednesday, July 24th, 2019, (peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joss, much loved Dad of David and Jenny, Susan and Matthew Grayling, & Simon and Julie, dearly loved Grandad of Charlotte, Victoria, Phillippa, and Callum, Henry and Georgina, loved brother of Lois Shailer.
"A life well lived in serving his sporting passions and
local community."
Messages to the Bennett Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Funeral details later.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 25, 2019