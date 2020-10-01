TOULSON,
Kaye Frances (nee Sutton):
Passed away at 8.22pm on Friday 25th September 2020, in Palmerston North Hospital. Survived by her husband Paul Toulson and her four children Margaret, Brent, Laryanne and Tim. Messages to Toulson family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John New Zealand would be appreciated, and may be sent to PO Box 1794, Palmerston North, or left in the Church foyer. A service for Kaye will be held at All Saints Church, 338 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 9th October, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. To view the livestream please email [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020