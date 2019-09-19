KAHUKURA,
Katie Taumou (nee Brown):
Formerly Simpson, Lynch. Passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Palmerston Manor, Palmerston North, surrounded by her family, aged 85 years young. (Formerly of Putiki Vicarage, Whanganui). Much loved mum of Rebecca, John, Willy, Nick, Rayleen and Bruce. Treasured mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, great-great-nan; loved and respected aunty, cousin, and friend to so so many. Our Kuia is laying at Parewahawaha Marae, Bulls. A service for mum will be held on Friday, September 20, at 11.00am. After the service we will journey mum to Kelvin Grove Cemetery, Palmerston North, for a burial service and then return to Parewahawaha for hakari .
~~ He Putiputi Attahua ~~
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 19, 2019