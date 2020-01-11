GRIEVE, Kathryn Mavis
(née Fordham):
Aged 70 years young and following a courageous challenge, Kathryn sadly passed away on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Treasured wife of Ken; inspiring and devoted mother of Rod, Fiona, Kirsty and Megan; adored Nana of Charlotte, Georgia, Harry, Olivia, Ralph, Gloria, William, Reeve, Archer, Sylvia and Ryder; stylish mother-in-law of Shelley, Michael and Hugh; and loving sister of Jan, Marion and Trish. All donations please, in lieu of flowers, to be made to the Hibiscus Coast Hospice, PO Box 66, Whangaparaoa. A service to celebrate the fabulous life of Kathryn will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Monday, 13 January 2020, at 1.00pm. Kathryn insisted everyone please wear bright and colourful!
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 11, 2020