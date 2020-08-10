VICKERY,
Kathleen Margaret (Kathy):
Born in Wairoa, nee Wade and formerly of Waiheke Island and Masterton. Died peacefully at Ranfurly Rest Home on Tuesday 4th August 2020. Loving wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother of Brenda, Julie, and Bill (Jnr). Adored Nangy to her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Treasured sister to her twin brother Chris and sister Val. A private family service has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 10, 2020