  • "So sorry to hear of Kathy's passing . Lovely lady will be..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Kathleen passing , I enjoyed many games..."
    - Chris Reading
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Born in Wairoa, nee Wade and formerly of Waiheke Island and Masterton. Died peacefully at Ranfurly Rest Home on Tuesday 4th August 2020. Loving wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother of Brenda, Julie, and Bill (Jnr). Adored Nangy to her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Treasured sister to her twin brother Chris and sister Val. A private family service has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 10, 2020
