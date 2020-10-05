Kathleen PETERS

Guest Book
  • "I love you ❤"
    - Savanna Holder
  • "Forever and always in my heart, may you now rest in peace...."
    - Savanna Holder
  • "Sorry to read the news today thoughts are with you all Ann..."
Death Notice

PETERS,
Kathleen Gweneth Lillian
(nee Vitsky):
Of Palmerston North. On Saturday 3rd October 2020 (peacefully) at Masonic Court Rest Home. Aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of George (dec). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kay & Kevin (dec), Shirley, John (dec) & Sue. Treasured Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to all her grandchildren. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Masonic Court for their loving care of Kathleen. All messages to the Peters Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At the family's request, please no flowers. A service for Kathleen will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 8th October 2020 at 10.30am. If you are unable to attend, but wish to view the livestream please email [email protected]

Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 5, 2020
