Kathleen MATSON

Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Death Notice

MATSON, Kathleen Marie:
Peacefully in her 92nd year at Woodlands Resort, Feilding, on October 29, 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Keith and Amanda Matson (Haumoana), Phillippa (Pip) and David Thompson (Feilding), and Jennifer (Jenny) and Peter Justice (Palmerston North). Beloved Granny and devoted "GG" to all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of Woodlands for their kindness and care of our mum. In accordance with Kathleen's wishes, a private farewell has been held. Messages for the family to PO Box 5305, Palmerston North 4441.
"To live in the hearts of others is to never die in those we leave behind."

Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 30, 2020
