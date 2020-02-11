JOHNSON, Kathleen Isobel
(nee Fowles):
Of Cheltenham. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 7 February 2020, aged 90 years and 11 months. A brave fighter at rest. Loved wife of the late George, and much loved mother of Diana, and Alan.
Sadly missed.
A service for Kathleen will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Thursday 13 February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation, PO Box 143, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 11, 2020