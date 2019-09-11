YULE, Kath (nee Collins):
Passed away peacefully on 7th September, 2019, aged 50, after a brave battle with cancer. She lived a full and happy life and will be greatly missed by her husband Campbell, parents Pat and Phil, her family and many friends. In accordance with Kath's wishes there will not be a funeral service, however a celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at 4pm on Friday 20th September at Waters Edge, Tauranga Rowing Club. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Malaghan Institute via The Good Registry (https://app.thegoodregistry.com/events/kath-s-fond-farewell-2019)
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 11, 2019