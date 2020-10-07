FAHEY, Katarzyna Zofia
(Kasia/Kathy) (nee Piesocka):
Passed away peacefully at Julia Wallace Retirement Village on Sunday 4th October 2020, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Eric. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Susan and Larry Learmonth. Cherished Nana of Kiri (UK), Andrea (Australia), Ryan (deceased) and Scott (UK). Special Great-Nana of Sylvie, Heath, Stella and Ruby. Sister of Olga Turkington and Niki Piesocki and their families. Requiem Mass for Kasia to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 69 Ruahine St, Palmerston North, on Friday 9th October 2020, at 12.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 7, 2020