WIGHT,

Karina Mary (née Salt):

Passed peacefully at Palmerston Manor, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, aged 80 years, surrounded by family. Loved and adored wife of John William Wight (deceased). Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Debra and Bryan, Allan and Karen, Michael and Helen, and Lynette and Mark. Adored Nana of Stacey and Josh, Fabian and Lorna, Natasha and Hadley, Lance and Ange, Alek and Nik, Cory (deceased), Teren, Whitley and Para, and her 10 great-grandchildren. Much loved sister of Francis (Frank) Salt (deceased), Maureen Payne, Beverly Lawson and twin of Cecily Treweek (deceased). Special thanks to Palmerston Manor Lifecare and staff, Arohanui Hospice, Mum's friends, neighbours and home care over the last year. In accordance with Mum's wishes she has been cremated and a service will be held for her in St Mary's Church (behind the school), Johnson St, Foxton, at 1.00pm, Thursday, January 23. In lieu of flowers Mum asked for donation to your local Hospice or Cancer Society to help others.





"An eternal star in our hearts"



