LOCKWOOD,
Karen Terendah:
On Sunday 21 June 2020 peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved mother of Micheal, Sarah, and Todd. Treasured Nani of Grace, Lily, and Chev. Adored big sister to Joanne, Marie, Paul, Sandra, Rosa, and Regan. Loved daughter of Graham Lockwood, and Diane Devadas. Messages to the Lockwood family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 25 June 2020, at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard from June 23 to June 24, 2020