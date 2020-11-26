WILLIAMS, Justin Paul:

D.O.B: 01.01.1963

D.O.D: 26.11.2019

A much loved son, brother, and oh so much more.

An amazing father, pop & mentor ... you couldn't ask for more.

The truest friend one could ever have,

You were always there, sharing the good and the bad.

Another cloak you proudly wore, is that of my husband...

So missed and deeply adored.

We miss your presence, your laugh, your touch,

The list could go on we love you that much.

The one bright light through all of our pain

Is knowing you're free now my love,

And in our hearts you remain.





