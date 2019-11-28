WILLIAMS, Justin Paul:

01.01.1963 - 26.11.2019

Justin passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th November 2019, at Totora Hospice surround by love. Treasured husband and friend of Leigh. Amazing and much loved father, stepfather and mentor of Benjamin and Jess, Kelly, Jason and Rachel, and Zane. Much loved son of Jacque and the late Frank Williams, much loved brother of Sharon and Rachel, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Proud Pop of Levi, Jayden, Jazzi, Jorja and Charli.

'Like the mighty Kauri.

A strong gentle giant, in both stature and heart'

Justin's service will be held on Tuesday 3rd December, at 11.00am, at Ann's Funeral Home, 11 Bolderwood Place, Wiri, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Justin to Totara Hospice.

Ann's Funeral Home



