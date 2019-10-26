RIVERS, Justin Geoffrey:

Michelle, Michael and Ang, Sandra and Dick, Nicola and Craig and Carole wish to express their sincere thanks to those who have sent love, sympathy and support to us at the sad and sudden time of Justin's passing. We are grateful for the cards, letters, flowers, emails, texts, visits and attendance at the funeral, which has been overwhelming, but of huge comfort to us all. Special thanks to the medical staff of Palmerston North Hospital who did their best for Justin and to Rev. Rosie McMillan for her help with the service. A special thank you to Lance of Monarch Funeral Home Ltd Pahiatua for his help and guidance through this difficult time.



